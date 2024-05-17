Trending video of a set of youths beaating an elderly man who allegedly said he would vote for Bawumia

As the 2024 general elections get closer, most politicians and their followers have geared up to win at the polls by all means.

For some time now, fanatics of the two major political parties in Ghana have dedicated their social media pages to promoting both John Mahama and Dr Bawumia.

Due to the freedom of association and democracy, citizens are at liberty to declare their support for any of the presidential candidates they deem competent enough to manage the affairs of Ghana.

However, a video that has courted massive attention on social media and received massive condemnation captures the moment a set of youths decided to physically assault and elderly man.

In the video, the youths who view Dr Bawumia as a terrible vice president and hence shouldn’t be allowed to smell the presidency decided to land heavy blows and slaps on the elderly man who publicly said he will cast his vote for Dr Bawumia in the impending elections.

If not for the timely intervention of the trotro driver who immediately sped off, the elderly man would have suffered severe injuries.

The video was first shared on X formerly Twitter by @Iamwinter with the caption; “The youths started beating someone’s father in a trotro because he said he’ll vote NPP again”

Watch the video below to know more…