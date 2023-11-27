type here...
Trending video of a slayqueen using juju to lock a man based abroad who promised her marriage

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A native doctor has tied a certain abroad-based Nigerian man called Henry for promising a female client marriage after she sponsored his relocation but refused to marry her afterwards.


The native doctor warned men to be careful of the kind of promises they make to women.
He revealed that a certain female client brought a case of deception to him.


According to him, the lady revealed to him that her man, whom she sponsored to move abroad with promises that he would come back and marry her, stated that he wouldn’t be marrying her anymore.

The man refused to send back all the money she had spent on him and when the native doctor tried to reach out, the man told him to do his worse.

For that, he has decided to tie the man’s destiny so he no longer prospers.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across the worrying video…

kingjosiahmba Africans still believe someone’s destiny can be tied in a bottle ?


lameefitnessgramNow I know what Igbo feels when they don’t understand Yoruba content ????? I feel worse now.

iam_anaeleson So Una juju no Dey reach politician body. Una no fit use una juju to my the country better ,

ainustraorus On a serious note though, a man shouldn’t promise what he can’t achieve…

asa_na_igbo_1 Some People Like Inviting Problems to themselves….As Long as He is Guilty, Whatever the Native Doctor does Or Say Will Work Ooo…..You don’t Hurt People Anyhow, No be Everybody Dey Patient Enough for Karma….and This is the Quickest Way…E dey Quick Ooo…..Why hurting a Lady that Showed You Soo Much Love By sending You Abroad With her Hard Earn Money…..You don Buy Market

