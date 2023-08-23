- Advertisement -

A video circulating on social media has caught the attention of netizens worldwide and sparked discussions about a rather unconventional love story.



In the viral clip is an elderly Ghanaian woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, walking down the aisle hand-in-hand with a 15-year-old boy.



This unexpected union challenges societal norms and has generated both curiosity and contemplation about the nature of love and relationships.

The viral video captures a moment that defies the conventional expectations of age in relationships.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as Afia Schwar gets married for the third time in the US

The bride who was adorned in a stunning all-white gown, radiated joy with a glittering smile.

By her side stood the groom, who wore a typical traditional African ensemble.

The video showcases a stark age contrast that has left viewers astonished.

Meanwhile, despite the significant age gap, both families have rallied behind the couple, offering their blessing and approval.

The relationship’s foundation in mutual respect and familial encouragement has given the couple the confidence to formalize their partnership.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar’s second marriage collapses as she marries for the third time in the US

READ ALSO: “Mcbrown is barren and didn’t give birth naturally” – Sally Mann speaks