News

Trending video of ATTC students storming school inside G-Wagons and Mercedes-Benz gets Ghanaians talking

By Armani Brooklyn
Two students from the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC) have become the talk of the town after arriving at school in a white Mercedes Benz and a sleek G-Wagon.

This unexpected display of luxury was captured in a video that has quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking admiration and curiosity among Ghanaians.

The video, shared by TikTok user Kobby Rich, shows the students’ impressive entrance.

The highlight of the footage was when one of the boys, driving the white Mercedes Benz, generously offered a ride to a few of his classmates.

The excited students packed themselves into the vehicle, thrilled to receive a lift from their mate.

The video’s comments section was filled with praise for the young boys, with many Ghanaians expressing their admiration for the students’ style and generosity.

Source:GHpage

Tuesday, July 9, 2024
