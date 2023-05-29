type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTrending video of Empress Lupita performing rituals to end Godpapa The Greatest's...
Entertainment

Trending video of Empress Lupita performing rituals to end Godpapa The Greatest’s life

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Empress Lupita caught performing incantations to kill Godpapa The Greatest (Video)
- Advertisement -

A new video from the camp of Empress Lupita captures the moment she was caught red-handed performing incantations to finish off Godpapa The Greatest.

As seen in the video, Empress was hiding inside the washroom to perform the rituals.

Unfortunately for her, Godpapa The Greatest who had earlier told her that he was leaving home for town returned unannounced and caught her in the evil act.

READ ALSO: How Empress Lupita visited Niger and Togo for ‘sika duro’ and ‘Do As I Say’ charm on Pastor Dan exposed

How Empress Lupita visited Niger and Togo for 'sika duro' and 'Do As I Say' charm on Pastor Dan exposed

Disgraced Empress Lupita whose evil deeds had seen light was left with no other option than to be for forgiveness.

According to some social media users who have come across the trending clip, the video is scripted whiles others have also argued otherwise.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Mallam in Togo, Sika Duro and Do As I say charm – How Empress Lupita went insane exposed

READ ALSO: Empress Lupita’s best friend speaks, ‘exposes’ her hookup and juju activities on married men

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Monday, May 29, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    81.2 ° F
    81.2 °
    81.2 °
    77 %
    1.2mph
    100 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News