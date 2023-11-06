Trending video of GH lady using a red pen to manipulate pregnancy test kit to take money from her boyfriend

- Advertisement -



A smart lady has been caught on camera trying to entrap her boyfriend with a false pregnancy test result as she uses a red pen to manipulate the test kit to read that she’s pregnant.

She was seen manipulating the device to give off the impression that she had fallen pregnant for her man.



Although she didn’t reveal the reason why she decided to trap her man with a false pregnancy result, netizens have found the whole affair quite humorous and shocking.



Someone was heard saying that people should fear women because of their tricks.

Check out some reactions gathered …



OBAAPA TRINIT said: “have done this before ???, chale he almost followed me to my parents for introduction. I have to confess first bcos I wasn’t ready for marriage ?”

Pamela oppon stated” “She doesn’t even know how to do it la she should come for consultation oooo ???????”

Awuraba Daniella ??? said: “I can’t betray my man in this manner he’s too good to deserve this”

Bra?Kissme?????? enquired: “What if he ask for scan results ??”

Isaac Asamoah Desmond wrote: “So if he say, thank God we are having a baby what will you do?”

Watch the video below to know more …