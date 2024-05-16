Trending video of Ghana Ports And Harbours staff beaating Ghana Immigration Officers

A video on social media that has given rise to a hot conversation piece on the internet captures the moment a set of Ghana Ports And Harbours Staff were filmed physically attacking some immigration officers.

In the video, the masculine men from the Ghana Ports And Harbour can be heard shouting on top their voices at the immigration officers captured on camera.

As the video progressed, some officers of the Ghana Ports And Harbours authority pinned one immigration officer of the table and started beating him.

The cause of the rife between the officers of the two security agencies is yet to be known but Ghanaians who have come across the video have expressed massive worry.

Hopefully, the heads of both security forces will release press statements to address the issue.

Reacting to the trending video, amagrace2023 on IG for instance commented; “the Ghapoha security at Tema Harbour don’t respect immigration officers at all“

@Gazaclark – All this people should be taking off duty forever and ever, please do forget to vote for THE NEW FORCE….. let just give the country to him too, eiiii

@Afiaankwa – This is what happens in a place where everyone does what they want. Zero accountability and lack of professionalism. It’s now out for the whole world to see

@Lovia Babe – This must be condemned.

