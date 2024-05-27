Trending video of lady stopping groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding

A video of a lady stopping a groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the couple could be seen dancing into their wedding reception when the lady walked to the groom and began to seductively dance in front of him.

Attempts by some persons to stop her so the man could dance with his bride proved abortive as she stood her ground, insisting she must dance with the groom.

In all of this, she completely ignored the bride.

The video has since sparked a conversation online with many wondering who she is and why she displayed such an attitude.

However, per our findings, it’s a “Dagbanli” tradition known as “Da’chahili” and it was all play as the groom and the lady who was ‘harassing’ him are cousins.

Watch the video below…