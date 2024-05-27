type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video of lady stopping groom from dancing with his bride at...
News

Trending video of lady stopping groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Trending video of lady stopping groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding

A video of a lady stopping a groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the couple could be seen dancing into their wedding reception when the lady walked to the groom and began to seductively dance in front of him.

Attempts by some persons to stop her so the man could dance with his bride proved abortive as she stood her ground, insisting she must dance with the groom.

Trending video of lady stopping groom from dancing with his bride at their wedding

In all of this, she completely ignored the bride.

The video has since sparked a conversation online with many wondering who she is and why she displayed such an attitude.

However, per our findings, it’s a “Dagbanli” tradition known as “Da’chahili” and it was all play as the groom and the lady who was ‘harassing’ him are cousins.

Watch the video below…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, May 27, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.6 ° F
82.6 °
82.6 °
72 %
3mph
8 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways