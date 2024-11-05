Trending video of Madina MP working as a truck pusher ahead of the elections

Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has sparked reactions on social media after showing a sense of humility often unusual for people of his calibre.

In a video circulating on social media, the Madina MP, who is seeking a second term in office, was spotted in the market working as a truck pusher.

Lawyer Sosu was seen frantically pushing the truck, which was loaded with what looked like heavy sacks of maize.

Dressed in a red T-shirt on top of black shorts and slippers, the Madina MP reminded traders at the markets of his humble beginnings, where he engaged in many menial jobs to fend for himself.

While the Madina MP, who is a known human rights lawyer, was busily carting the sacks of maize away, the market women were seen cheering him on.