type here...
GhPageNewsTrending video of Madina MP working as a truck pusher ahead of...
News

Trending video of Madina MP working as a truck pusher ahead of the elections

By Armani Brooklyn
Madina MP
Madina MP

Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has sparked reactions on social media after showing a sense of humility often unusual for people of his calibre.

In a video circulating on social media, the Madina MP, who is seeking a second term in office, was spotted in the market working as a truck pusher.

Lawyer Sosu was seen frantically pushing the truck, which was loaded with what looked like heavy sacks of maize.

Dressed in a red T-shirt on top of black shorts and slippers, the Madina MP reminded traders at the markets of his humble beginnings, where he engaged in many menial jobs to fend for himself.

While the Madina MP, who is a known human rights lawyer, was busily carting the sacks of maize away, the market women were seen cheering him on.

@abe_na_for_real

#NDC#Lawyersosu on show#morelikessss #foryoupage #fyp??

? OKADA – NDC MUSIC
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
70 %
1mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways