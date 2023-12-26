type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video of popular pastor inserting his finger into the private parts...
News

Trending video of popular pastor inserting his finger into the private parts of his female church members

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Trending video of popular pastor inserting his finger into the private parts of his female church members
- Advertisement -


As seen in a now-viral video, the Ugandan pastor can be seen brushing his hands on the genitals of his female church members.

READ ALSO: Two father “Christmases” trade heavy blows because of presents

Trending video of popular pastor inserting his finger into the private parts of his female church members


As reported, the pastor purposely brushed his hands on the genitals of his female church members in the name of protection throughout these holidays.


Apparently, this isn’t the first time the pastor has gained notoriety on social media for his bizarre spiritual directions.


He was recently in the news for bathing ladies at the beach.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: List of the top 2023 WASSCE ranking schools in Ghana

Check out some of the comments of netizens who have come across the video…

@FitzGerrard6ixAfrica the trenches di333 we go dey inside keep rough this pastor, ebi pxssy inside he dey perform miracles

@wonitwaasedi65 Why are u people jealous with this pastor is it because he is feeling and u ain’t or ? Omo make he feel na spiritual rim no easy

@Rasheed844 – Religion cause more harm than good to us my brother

READ ALSO: Here’s why Hajia Bintu is trending online – Video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Accra
haze
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
2.2mph
20 %
Tue
90 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more