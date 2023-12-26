Trending video of popular pastor inserting his finger into the private parts of his female church members

- Advertisement -

A charismatic pastor is trending on the internet for his actions toward his female church members.



As seen in a now-viral video, the Ugandan pastor can be seen brushing his hands on the genitals of his female church members.

READ ALSO: Two father “Christmases” trade heavy blows because of presents



As reported, the pastor purposely brushed his hands on the genitals of his female church members in the name of protection throughout these holidays.



Apparently, this isn’t the first time the pastor has gained notoriety on social media for his bizarre spiritual directions.



He was recently in the news for bathing ladies at the beach.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

READ ALSO: List of the top 2023 WASSCE ranking schools in Ghana

Check out some of the comments of netizens who have come across the video…

@FitzGerrard6ix – Africa the trenches di333 we go dey inside keep rough this pastor, ebi pxssy inside he dey perform miracles

@wonitwaasedi65 – Why are u people jealous with this pastor is it because he is feeling and u ain’t or ? Omo make he feel na spiritual rim no easy

@Rasheed844 – Religion cause more harm than good to us my brother

READ ALSO: Here’s why Hajia Bintu is trending online – Video