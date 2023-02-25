type here...
Trending video of the church where female singers are made to perform in bikinis

By Armani Brooklyn
Trending video of the church where female singers are made to perform in bikinis
Gradually, the church is becoming a complete joke – No wonder the youths of today are no longer interested in becoming Christians.

If it’s not a pastor selling fake products to his gullible church members all in the name of the Holy Spirit; Then it’s the tolerated indecency amongst the female members.

A video which has parked massive reactions from social media users captures a set of female worship and praise team singling to the glory of God while being held naked.

In the trending video that social media users have since condemned, these female singers were dressed in brasseries and panties only while leading the church during a worship and parties session.

As seen in the clip, the four ladies were dressed half-naked in front of the congregation with microphones in their hands singing one of our local worship songs.

Other members of the church mostly the guys can be seen giggling in happiness because of the ‘free show’ they were enjoying.

As proposed by some netizens, the Christian Council should immediately locate the church and lock it up.

Click on this LINK to watch the video.

    Source:Ghpage

