Trending video of the wedding that happened in the rain

- Advertisement -

A young African couple has warmed hearts with their beautiful wedding ceremony that almost got destroyed due to the rains.

In a heartwarming video, the couple together with the bridesmaids and groomsmen were seen standing in the rain for the wedding ceremony despite the downpour.

READ ALSO: I made my money from one hen and a cock – Cheddar alleges (Video)



Shockingly, the officiating pastor also stood in the rain to bless the marriage.



Netizens who have come across the video have applauded not only the bridesmaids and groomsmen but the wedding attendees also who stood in the rain to witness the holy union.



Because under normal circumstances, the wedding would have been marred by the rain but this particular union remains an exception.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: You’re a thief – Kevin Taylor fires and disgraces Cheddar; Exposes heavy secrets (Video)

READ ALSO: Cheddar Biography: Real name, age, net worth, cars, houses, wife, children, companies etc