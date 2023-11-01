Trending video of two women fighting dirty over a man inside the restaurant causes stir



The shocking scene was captured on video, which has since been widely circulated on social media.

The incident, which occurred in an undisclosed restaurant in Zimbabwe, began when a woman, who has been identified in the video as the girlfriend, spotted her boyfriend dining with another lady.



The discovery triggered a furious reaction that quickly spiraled out of control, leading to a violent confrontation.

A brief video clip of the incident, shared on various social media platforms, shows the enraged girlfriend donned in a black leather boob tube dress aggressively confronting the other woman, who was wearing blue jeans, an orange top, and a black jacket.

The furious altercation unfolded without the presence of the boyfriend, who remained conspicuously absent during the entire confrontation.

The footage captures the two women embroiled in a physical fight, with both parties pulling each other’s hair and attempting to inflict harm.

The intensity of the situation prompted the intervention of on-site security personnel and a staff member from the restaurant’s Chicken Inn franchise.

In the video, two security guards and one Chicken Inn staff member can be seen attempting to separate the fighting women and restore order to the establishment.

Despite their efforts, the confrontation continued to escalate, creating a chaotic scene that left onlookers and diners in shock.

