- Advertisement -

Loudmouth politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who a few days ago smoked the peace pipe with Prophet Nigel Gaisie has come out to state that he was tricked.

According to the politician during a discussion on radio, he was at home when one man he identified as Kwabena Asante called him to inform him that Prophet Nigel Gaisie has expressed his willingness to meet him and apologize for his actions.

He continued that he turned down the visitation and told him that if Nigel Gaisie is sorry for his action, he should go his way because he didn’t want to meet him.

After some time, an uncle of his called to also beg him to allow Nigel Gaisie to visit him and apologise but he stood his ground and said no to him as well.

The politician revealed that he was in his singlet lying down when one Mr Oppong came in to tell him that they are around adding that it was Mr Oppong who tricked him into having the meeting with Nigel Gaisie.

Kennedy Agyapong said he was placed on the spot and therefore had nothing to do but only told him to let sleeping dogs lie and also watch his ways.

Watch the video below:

The honourable member of Parliament stated that after some few hours when the photos circulated on social media, he saw one that another person was giving commentary of what transpired when they met.

He immediately contacted Nigel Gaisie and told him not to base his preaching on social media because it could cause more harm to him.