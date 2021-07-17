- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie has come under heavy fire for dumping the high expectations of music lovers following the release of the tracklist for his upcoming 7th studio album, No Pressure.

This disappointment stems from the anticipation of seeing him feature “an artiste bigger than American rapper Jay-Z” on the album.

It would be recalled that in February 2020, music record producer Possigee hinted that Sarkodie has featured an international artiste on a yet-to-be-released song.

This pronouncement eventually sent fans in high spirits waiting for the final project to drop.

So far, these are the artistes Sarkodie has featured on his “No Pressure” album:

Vic Mensa

Giggs

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Casper Nyovest

Wale

Benerl

Darkovibes

Harmonize

Oxlade

The absence of Jay-Z leaves many wondering who is bigger than the American rapper among the above artiste’s?

Well, your guess is as good as mine. You have been swayed by your favourite MC!

Read some of the reactions that have greeted the 15-track album list below.

Check out the full tracklist for “No Pressure” below