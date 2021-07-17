Rapper Sarkodie has come under heavy fire for dumping the high expectations of music lovers following the release of the tracklist for his upcoming 7th studio album, No Pressure.
This disappointment stems from the anticipation of seeing him feature “an artiste bigger than American rapper Jay-Z” on the album.
It would be recalled that in February 2020, music record producer Possigee hinted that Sarkodie has featured an international artiste on a yet-to-be-released song.
This pronouncement eventually sent fans in high spirits waiting for the final project to drop.
So far, these are the artistes Sarkodie has featured on his “No Pressure” album:
- Vic Mensa
- Giggs
- Kwesi Arthur
- Medikal
- Casper Nyovest
- Wale
- Benerl
- Darkovibes
- Harmonize
- Oxlade
The absence of Jay-Z leaves many wondering who is bigger than the American rapper among the above artiste’s?
Well, your guess is as good as mine. You have been swayed by your favourite MC!
Read some of the reactions that have greeted the 15-track album list below.
Check out the full tracklist for “No Pressure” below
- Rollies and Cigars – Sarkodie
- Vibration – Sarkodie ft Vic Mensa
- Round 2 – Sarkodie ft Giggs
- Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur
- Jaara – Sarkodie ft Medikal
- Married To The Game – Sarkodie ft Cassper Nyovest
- Anything – Sarkodie
- Fireworks – Sarkodie ft Wale
- Whipped – Sarkodie ft Darko Vibes
- Deserve My Love – Sarkodie
- Don’t Cry – Sarkodie ft Benerl
- My Love – Sarkodie ft Harmonize
- No Fugazy – Sarkodie
- Non Living Thing – Sarkodie ft Oxlade
- I’ll Be There – Sarkodie ft MOG Music