type here...
GhPageEntertainmentTrolls mock Sarkodie for failing to feature 'an artiste bigger than Jay-Z'...
Entertainment

Trolls mock Sarkodie for failing to feature ‘an artiste bigger than Jay-Z’ on his ‘No Pressure’ album

By Kweku Derrick
sarkodie jay z
- Advertisement -

Rapper Sarkodie has come under heavy fire for dumping the high expectations of music lovers following the release of the tracklist for his upcoming 7th studio album, No Pressure.

This disappointment stems from the anticipation of seeing him feature “an artiste bigger than American rapper Jay-Z” on the album.

It would be recalled that in February 2020, music record producer Possigee hinted that Sarkodie has featured an international artiste on a yet-to-be-released song.

This pronouncement eventually sent fans in high spirits waiting for the final project to drop.

So far, these are the artistes Sarkodie has featured on his “No Pressure” album:

  • Vic Mensa
  • Giggs
  • Kwesi Arthur
  • Medikal
  • Casper Nyovest
  • Wale
  • Benerl
  • Darkovibes
  • Harmonize
  • Oxlade

The absence of Jay-Z leaves many wondering who is bigger than the American rapper among the above artiste’s?

Well, your guess is as good as mine. You have been swayed by your favourite MC!

Read some of the reactions that have greeted the 15-track album list below.

Check out the full tracklist for “No Pressure” below

  1. Rollies and Cigars – Sarkodie
  2. Vibration – Sarkodie ft Vic Mensa
  3. Round 2 – Sarkodie ft Giggs
  4. Coachella – Sarkodie ft Kwesi Arthur
  5. Jaara – Sarkodie ft Medikal
  6. Married To The Game – Sarkodie ft Cassper Nyovest
  7. Anything – Sarkodie
  8. Fireworks – Sarkodie ft Wale
  9. Whipped – Sarkodie ft Darko Vibes
  10. Deserve My Love – Sarkodie
  11. Don’t Cry – Sarkodie ft Benerl
  12. My Love – Sarkodie ft Harmonize
  13. No Fugazy – Sarkodie
  14. Non Living Thing – Sarkodie ft Oxlade
  15. I’ll Be There – Sarkodie ft MOG Music
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, July 17, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
69 %
4.5mph
75 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News