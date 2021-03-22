Trotro driver overtakes & crash 3 PRESEC students to death at spot

Three students of the Presbyterian senior high school ADEISO in the eastern region died on the spot after an urvan passenger bus run on them.

It has been confirmed that three students were on a motorbike with the registration number M-20-GR-6731 when the accident happened.

An eye witnessed revealed that the vehicle which was heading to Accra from Asamankesse tried to overtake a tipper truck but unfortunately run into the lane of the students who were on the motorbike.

According to a report by MynewsGh, two of the students were final year students, and one at the first year, all of PRESEC Adeiso.

The Trotro driver and some passengers in the urvan got ingured as they were all rushed to the hospital.

Information gathered indicates not too along ago, a similar accident occurred around the same spot leaving victims with varying degree of injuries.