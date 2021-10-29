- Advertisement -

The driver of a yellow Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus who was captured in a viral video urinating in the middle of the road at Alajo Junction, a suburb of Accra, has been arrested by the Police.

The footage was recorded by Samuel Attah Mensah (Sammens), the Managing Director of Citi FM/TV, earlier this week and it circulated widely after he shared it on Twitter.

According to Starr News sources, the driver, whose name is yet to be known, is currently in custody at the Tesano Police Station.

Sources say he will be processed for the misconduct.

According to Sammens, the driver was not ready to listen to him when he confronted him about the act.

While sharing the video he wrote: “This trotro driver stopped right in front of me at Alajo junction to pee and when I confronted him he told me to come collect the pee if I’m against it and he added ..”nkwasiasem aaakwa” (Nonsense).”

After the video went viral, many people called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to arrest the commercial bus driver for his misconduct. And truly he has lived to expectation.

This comes on the back of the arrest of another Sprinter bus driver who was arrested earlier for a similar act on the Legon-Pantang road.

The suspect, Richmond Tetteh – a driver of a white Mercedes Sprinter Bus with registration GX 31119 -16 – reportedly got down from his vehicle to ease himself on the side of the Legon-Pantang road while on his daily profession of chauffeuring commuters.