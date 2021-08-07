type here...
GhPageNewsTrotro driver pretends to be mad after crushing into a 2021 Range...
News

Trotro driver pretends to be mad after crushing into a 2021 Range Rover

By Qwame Benedict
Trotro driver pretends to be mad after crushing into a 2021 Range Rover
Driver
- Advertisement -

A commercial (trotro) driver in an attempt to escape payment after crushing into a 2021 Range Rover had no option than to pretend to be mentally unstable.

In a video sighted, the said trotro driver had taken off his shirt and was seen displaying in the bush as if to say that he had lost his senses.

The collision had attracted many people to the scene who were there to assess the damage caused but the commercial bus driver was already in the dirt.

He was seen jumping up and down and putting himself on the floor as the camera caught what he was doing.

It appeared the collision was quite severe as the 2021 Range Rover was seen turned upside down on the ear of the road.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

awo_yaa_boateng: “?I feel for him”

ariana_kendra_: “Ohia Asem ??”

prince_wishwell_: “With a strong hand ? his brain will be reset, that madness will not exist ????”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, August 7, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
3.2mph
20 %
Sat
82 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News