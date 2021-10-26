Trotro driver reportedly arrested after urinating on major road

- Advertisement -

The driver of a commercial minibus, popularly known as “Trotro”, has reportedly been arrested by the Police for urinating on a major road in the capital, Accra.

The suspect, Richmond Tetteh – a driver of a Mercedes Sprinter Bus with registration GX 31119 -16 – reportedly got down from his vehicle to ease himself on the side of the Legon-Pantang road while on his daily profession of chauffeuring commuters.

According to reports, the trotro driver got arrested after a photo of him emptying his bladder at the rear of his bus at the undesignated spot went viral.

It appears some persons haven’t heard about the subtle reform going on in the Ghana Police Service with a new uncompromising Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, at post.

Despite the consecutive arrests made by the police following various offences committed by some recalcitrant citizens, some people seem unperturbed about the consequences of their actions.

Meanwhile, a 28-year old driver who was captured in a viral video Sunday recklessly screeching and spinning a grey Mercedes Benz at the Airport junction off the 37- Legon road has been arrested by police.

The suspect, Kofi Buckman was to appear before court Monday, October 25, but failed to show up because he had reportedly fallen sick and on admission at hospital.

This was after he was granted bail for his stunt, according to police.

