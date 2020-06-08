type here...
Trotro mate arrested for trying to electrocuting his SHS girlfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Trotro mate arrested for trying to electrocuting his SHS girlfriend
A trotro mate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region identified as Lumba is currently in police custody after he tried electrocuting his SHS girlfriend. 

According to reports available, the victim identified as Theresa Oppong is an SHS student of went to her boyfriend’s house to retrieve an amount of ¢200 he owed her. 

It continued that she decided to sleep on his bed whiles waiting for him to bring her money but felt an electric shock in her vagina that made her weak. 

The reports continued that soon after the shock, Lumba started hitting her head with objects. 

Theresa had this to say: “He covered my mouth so I was unable to shout for help by the time his neighbours came to my rescue he had run away,”

Some neighbours who rushed to the room to rescue Theresa revealed that they heard some noise coming from the suspect’s room and decide to check it out. 

After forcing and breaking down the door, they saw the victim lying in a pool of blood. 

Mother of the victim speaking in an interview also said she had earlier heard her daughter complain on phone with someone at the other end. 

She added that she heard her daughter tell the person she was coming for her money if he hadn’t bought what she needed only to be called later that her daughter has been taken to the hospital. 

The victim is currently on admission at a health facility.

