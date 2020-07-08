Trouble looms as Akuapem Queen Mothers summon Akuapem Poloo for disgracing them

- Advertisement -

Rosemond Alade Brown famously known on social media as Akuapem Poloo has over the weeks seen the most pressure and trolls of her life since her appearance in the Ghanaian celebrity scoop.

Amid the nude photo scandal, Akuapem Queen Mothers have summoned the socialite Akuapem Poloo to their presence.

The reason for the summon has to do with the public behavior of the socialite which the Queen Mothers deem morally wrong.

According to the Queen Mothers, the absurd behaviour of actress Akuapem Poloo is bringing disgrace to the Akuapem people.

Not long ago amid this same brouhaha, the custodians of Akuapem asked the vixen to strip the ‘AKUAPEM’ title off her name.

According to the wisdom of the custodians, a virtuous woman from Akuapem would not indulge in the acts Poloo portrays.

