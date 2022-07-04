Trouble looms as police officers storm Fancy Gadam’s house with guns

- Advertisement -

Some armed policemen have stormed the house of Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall and reggae musical artist Mujahid Ahmed Bello known by his stage name Fancy Gadam.

The officers stormed Gadam’s house to arrest his younger brother, Masib Bello over physical assault on a journalist.

The journalist (assault victim) is identified as Halik Musah aka DJ Tell. He is with Tamale-based Radio Tamale.

Reports say DJ Tell and Fancy Gadam have not been on good terms for a very long time. Halik is known to be a long-time criticiser of Fancy Gadam.

His constant criticism of the artiste has caused a rift between them.

The event that lead the police to storm Fancy Gadam’s house as reported by MyNewsGh is as a result of DJ Tell’s utterances that provoked Gadam’s brother, Masib.

Halik Musah is alleged to have dragged the name of Fancy Gadam’s mother into their misunderstandings.

This did not sit well with Masib thereby, attacking the radio presenter to register his utmost displeasure for dragging his mother into the issue.

The police attempt to arrest Masib proved futile after getting to the house to arrest him following an official complaint by Halik.

Reports say Masib had fled away when the policemen got there.