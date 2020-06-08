type here...
GhPage Entertainment No true Christian would demand money from a pastor - Abbeam Danso
No true Christian would demand money from a pastor – Abbeam Danso

By Qwame Benedict
Renowned preacher and businessman Rev. Dr Abbeam Danso has tagged people who demand money from pastors before performing as not true Christians.

The preacher comment comes after several Gospel musicians revealed they were done performing for free in churches.

Speaking on Onua FM’s entertainment show dubbed Anigye Mmre, the Man of God pointed out that anyone who claims to be a true christian would never request for money before mounting Christian stages.

Rev Abbeam recounted how he started as a gospel musician but never had the opportunity to go the studios to record his songs.

“I have supported many gospel musicians but what have they done for me personally, most people when you invite them for a church program they have their own motive but they fail to recognize what they are doing is spiritual work for God”

He added, “I invited some musicians for a particular event, none of the musicians who came asked of any money and I later discussed with music producer Kawa on how I can organize something for them.”

Dr. Danso Abbeam stressed, “Gospel music is a work of God, men of God are going through certain things and we are not talking. Politicians and even gospel musicians who are supposed to support us are also coming against us.”

