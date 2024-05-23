True Love! Medikal storms the police station to bail Fella Makafui after her arrest for fake drugs

Fella Makafui was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 for engaging in unlawful activities related to the sale of unregistered drugs.

The news of Fella’s arrest was made known to the public through a press release by ISPYGH247.

As confirmed, Fella Makafui was charged for the sale of unregistered drugs, false advertising, and the dissemination of unapproved advertisements by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

This arrest swiftly followed after a six-month surveillance operation led by ISPYGH 247.

During which lead investigator Akwasi Koranteng and his team of undercover journalists closely monitored Fella Makafui’s social media activity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians massively rejoice to the news of Fella Makafui’s arrest and wish for more problems for her

The evidence gathered from these platforms showed that Fella Makafui was promoting and selling various unregistered health and beauty products that can potentially harm its users.

Upon her arrest, authorities confiscated 16 different products from her inventory.

Well, a piece of exclusive information that has landed on the desks of GhPage confirms that Fella has been granted bail.

According to the coded information from a very close source, Medikal together with a team of lawyers worked hand in hand to secure Fella’s bail.

Nothwthianding the fact that Medikal and Fella are currently fighting over their $2M Nungua mansion, the rapper still decided to show genuine love towards his baby mama in these trying times.

However, it’s suspected that Medikal chose to pause his legal battle with Fella and exhibit empathy in the meantime to secure her release from police custody for the sake of their daughter.

READ ALSO: Confirmed! Fella packs out of $2M mansion plus alleged mum’s juju charms on Medikal and all the deep secrets