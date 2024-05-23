type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrue Love! Medikal storms the police station to bail Fella Makafui after...
News

True Love! Medikal storms the police station to bail Fella Makafui after her arrest for fake drugs

By Armani Brooklyn
True Love! Medikal storms the police station to bail Fella Makafui after her arrest for fake drugs

The news of Fella’s arrest was made known to the public through a press release by ISPYGH247.

As confirmed, Fella Makafui was charged for the sale of unregistered drugs, false advertising, and the dissemination of unapproved advertisements by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).

This arrest swiftly followed after a six-month surveillance operation led by ISPYGH 247.

During which lead investigator Akwasi Koranteng and his team of undercover journalists closely monitored Fella Makafui’s social media activity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians massively rejoice to the news of Fella Makafui’s arrest and wish for more problems for her

The evidence gathered from these platforms showed that Fella Makafui was promoting and selling various unregistered health and beauty products that can potentially harm its users.

Upon her arrest, authorities confiscated 16 different products from her inventory.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Well, a piece of exclusive information that has landed on the desks of GhPage confirms that Fella has been granted bail.

According to the coded information from a very close source, Medikal together with a team of lawyers worked hand in hand to secure Fella’s bail.

Nothwthianding the fact that Medikal and Fella are currently fighting over their $2M Nungua mansion, the rapper still decided to show genuine love towards his baby mama in these trying times.

However, it’s suspected that Medikal chose to pause his legal battle with Fella and exhibit empathy in the meantime to secure her release from police custody for the sake of their daughter.

READ ALSO: Confirmed! Fella packs out of $2M mansion plus alleged mum’s juju charms on Medikal and all the deep secrets

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, May 23, 2024
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
2.2mph
20 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways