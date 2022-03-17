“Truly sorry Asamoah Gyan” – Abena Korkor apologizes to the former Blackstars captain after adding him to her chopping list

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has finally eaten the humble and apologized to the three celebrities she added their names to her updated chopping list.

A few hours ago, she begged Stonebwoy for forgiveness, followed by Stephen Appiah and now Asamoah Gyan.

Earlier yesterday, Abena Korkor took over the internet after she wildly alleged that Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah have slept with her.

In her infamous tweets, she clearly stated that she wants them to go through the same misery she’s enduring.

Many Ghanaians took her lies to heart and brutally descended on the above-mentioned superstars with heavy insults.

Well, all the people who attacked Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah should join the bipolar patient to apologize because they roasted them with no factual evidence.

In a new IG post, Abena Korkor shared a picture of herself with Asamoah Gyan and Tonny Baffoe with the caption; “Truly sorry @asamoah_gyan3.“

