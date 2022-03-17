type here...
“Truly sorry Asamoah Gyan” – Abena Korkor apologizes to the former Blackstars captain after adding him to her chopping list

By Armani Brooklyn
Asamoah Gyan - Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor has finally eaten the humble and apologized to the three celebrities she added their names to her updated chopping list.

A few hours ago, she begged Stonebwoy for forgiveness, followed by Stephen Appiah and now Asamoah Gyan.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy vindicated as Abena Korkor confesses to lying about him; Cries & begs for forgiveness from the musician

Earlier yesterday, Abena Korkor took over the internet after she wildly alleged that Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah have slept with her.

In her infamous tweets, she clearly stated that she wants them to go through the same misery she’s enduring.

READ ALSO: Shameless Abena Korkor drops an emotional apology message for Stephen Appiah after marking him 2/10 in bed

Many Ghanaians took her lies to heart and brutally descended on the above-mentioned superstars with heavy insults.

Well, all the people who attacked Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah should join the bipolar patient to apologize because they roasted them with no factual evidence.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor shares new video as she apologises to Stonebwoy after saying his ‘sex was whack’

In a new IG post, Abena Korkor shared a picture of herself with Asamoah Gyan and Tonny Baffoe with the caption; “Truly sorry @asamoah_gyan3.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

