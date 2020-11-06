Trump is trailing in the US elections because of his bad leadership- Gabby Okyere

Gabby Otchere-Darko has blamed Donald Trump’s impending loss at the US 2020 polls on his bad stint as President and his defective campaign strategy.

Rubbishing the assertion that the elections have been rigged, the renowned lawyer and NPP member stated that to be trailing by such a large margin, Trump got it all wrong as a leader.

Democrat, Joe Biden currently holds 264 electoral votes to Trump’s 214, needing 6 more to emerge United States President.

Nonetheless, the Republican party is said to share certain political ideologies with the NPP.

The US elections, in general, have somewhat been replicated in Ghana’s political scene as a win for the Republicans has mostly led to a win for the New Patriotic Party and a win for the Democrats has favoured the NDC.

Gabby in his tweet added that Trump was gunning for a civil war and putting the lives of African migrants in the US at risk.

SEE TWEET BELOW:

Gabby Otchere tweet

The lawyer called on the AU to warn Africans against travelling to America because it is a potential warzone.