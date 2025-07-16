Truth about reports of Agradaa getting beaten by inmates who are victims of her Sikagari

The Chief Executive Officer of the Crime Check Foundation, Mr. Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has refuted widespread claims that incarcerated televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, was physically assaulted by fellow inmates at a police detention facility.

Rumours that went viral earlier last week suggested that Agradaa was attacked by some inmates who were allegedly among the many victims of her infamous money-doubling scheme, Sika Gari.

However, in an exclusive interview on Okay FM, Mr. Oppong Kwarteng firmly denied these reports. According to him, the allegations are entirely unfounded and misleading.

He clarified that it would have been impossible for Agradaa to encounter any of her Sika Gari victims while in custody, emphasising that security protocols within detention facilities do not allow such interactions.

Moreover, he pointed out that Friday, July 4, 2025, when the alleged assault reportedly occurred, was a public holiday in Ghana, making it even more unlikely that any official or inmate movement involving Agradaa would have taken place.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Evangelist Patricia Asiedua was attacked in custody,” Mr. Oppong stated. “These are just rumours that must be treated with the contempt they deserve.”

Agradaa is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence following her conviction on multiple counts of defrauding by false pretences related to her spiritual and financial scam activities. Her recent bail application pending appeal is currently being reviewed by the courts.

The Crime Check Foundation CEO called on the public and media outlets to verify their information before spreading false narratives that could jeopardise ongoing legal processes or cause unnecessary alarm.

