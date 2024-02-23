”Try another time”; Guinness World Records tells Afua Asantewaa as they rejects her Singathon attempt

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians have been left disappointed after news broke out that the Guinness World Record board has rejected Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon attempt after weeks of evidence checks and deliberations.

After 5 days and few hours of singing over 1000 songs, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally received the results for the ordeal she went through and it’s an unfortunate turn of event.

Afua Asantewaa officially wrapped up her challenge with 126 hours to her name, surpassing the number official 105 hour mark set by India’s Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder.

“Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.

The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts,” they wrote on X.

Unofficially, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sang for 126 hours, 52 minutes and a few seconds. Taking this into consideration, she did an additional 21 hours to the 105 hours achieved by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.