GhPageEntertainmentTry Me And You Will See- Vim Lady Fires Back At Opambour
Entertainment

Try Me And You Will See- Vim Lady Fires Back At Opambour

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Media personality, Vim Lady has fired back at controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour.

When we all thought Vim Lady was a “fearo” so she couldn’t retaliate, the media personality proved that she could face Opambour face to face.

Just like she did to speak about Opambour’s comment after meeting the former president, John Mahama, Vim Lady has replied to the man of God.

In the viral video Gh Page has seen, Vim Lady has stated emphatically that she is never afraid of Opambour.

She claims her statement was generic, and not intended to fire shots at the man of God, however, the man of God myopically saw things and has reacted.

According to Vim Lady, before Opambour tries her, he should try and get more pieces of information about who she is and her capabilities.

To make things easier for Opambour, Vim Lady implored him to ask more about her from Kofi Boakye.

-- AD --

She claims should Opambour find out about her, he dares not try her.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Accra
light rain
80.1 ° F
80.1 °
80.1 °
78 %
0.6mph
75 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways