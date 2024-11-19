Try Me And You Will See- Vim Lady Fires Back At Opambour

Media personality, Vim Lady has fired back at controversial Ghanaian man of God, Opambour.

When we all thought Vim Lady was a “fearo” so she couldn’t retaliate, the media personality proved that she could face Opambour face to face.

Just like she did to speak about Opambour’s comment after meeting the former president, John Mahama, Vim Lady has replied to the man of God.

In the viral video Gh Page has seen, Vim Lady has stated emphatically that she is never afraid of Opambour.

She claims her statement was generic, and not intended to fire shots at the man of God, however, the man of God myopically saw things and has reacted.

According to Vim Lady, before Opambour tries her, he should try and get more pieces of information about who she is and her capabilities.

To make things easier for Opambour, Vim Lady implored him to ask more about her from Kofi Boakye.

She claims should Opambour find out about her, he dares not try her.