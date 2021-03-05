Tsatsu Tsikata represented me in court for free- Mahama

- Advertisement -

Former President John Mahama has revealed that his lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata, represented in court for free.

The petitioner in the just-ended election petition case also took the opportunity to appreciate his team of lawyers led by Tsatsu.

He acknowledged them for doing their best to put up a strong case even though they lost.

In his address on issues relating to the dismissal of the 2020 election petition on Thursday, March 4, John Dramani Mahama revealed that his lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata represented him without taking a penny.

“I wish to place on record that the service rendered to me by my legal team in this petition was gratis – free,” he said.

Furthermore, Mahama applauded his team of lawyers whom he described as a colossus of legal minds for fighting for their course.

Meanwhile, on March 4, the Supreme Court dismissed John Mahama’s challenge to the 2020 presidential election results in the election petition trial.