Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio of Taxi Driver fame has refuted claims by Mr. Beautiful that he squandered money given to him by Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

Psalm Adjeteyfio popularly known as TT revealed that the General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International gave him 6,000 cedis only.

In an interview on Peace FM, the veteran actor indicated that the 6000 cedis he received from Prophet Badu Kobi was used to pay his rent.

According to him, such an amount of money cannot be used to build a two-bedroom apartment as claimed by Mr. Beautiful.

He then described, Mr. Beautiful as ‘Odumfo kumfo’ who has prevented people from providing him some financial assistance.

TT also recounted how the comic actor spoke ill about him to Delay which made her put a stop to her promise of helping him build a three-bedroom house.

He denied all the allegations and added that he cannot comprehend why Mr. Beautiful will make such claims against him.

Listen to the conversation below;

This comes after Mr. Beautiful, originally known as Clement Bonney revealed in an interview that he doesn’t feel pity for the veteran actor.

According to him, TT received a huge sum of money from Prophet Badu Kobi which he claimed will be used to build a house and squandered it.