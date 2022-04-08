type here...
TT's son speaks about his death
Entertainment

TT’s son speaks about his death

By Armani Brooklyn
TT
Psalm Adjeteyfio
Ghanaians woke up to a piece of very sad news this morning after news went rife that veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has passed on.

The die-hard fans of the actor have taken to their various social media walls to sympathize with his family.

According to sources, TT passed on inside his residence at Ayikuma after being diagnosed with end-stage heart failure a couple of weeks ago and after a long battle with diabetes and hypertension.

One of TT’s sons, whose name has been given as Ezra Adjeteyfio has granted an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz and according to him, he and his other siblings found out that their father has passed around 3:am today.

Ezra is reported to have said;

“We didn’t know he was dead, I was the one who went to his room to check on him only to find him dead on his bed. I couldn’t believe it but that was the reality,”

My dad has been battling hypertension and diabetes but it was diabetes that was really worrying him so I believe that might have been the cause of his death,” 

Psalm Adjeteyfio aka TT passed on at age 67 and left behind four strong children.

    Source:GHpage

