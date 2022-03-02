type here...
TTU: Thief runs into ladies’ washroom to hide as he escapes being lynched by angry students

By Albert
On Tuesday, an alleged thief who has earned renown for stealing mobile phones and other valuables from Takoradi Technical University (TTU) students was almost lynched by enraged students after attempting to sell back a stolen phone to a student.

The alleged thief, identified as Emmanuel Gyedu, is claimed to be the son of a well-known Tarkwa preacher.

According to several students who have been victims of the theft, the suspect may initiate chats with stolen phone contacts after snatching them and demanding payment.

He’ll use his clairvoyance to find a family member on the contact list and start a dialogue with them, demanding money before the stolen phone is released.

On his typical hunt, the suspect phoned one of his victims two days ago. They came to an arrangement to meet for a conversation.

After that, the victim went on to tell several pals about Emmanuel and the meet-up. They then set up a trap for him.

The suspect arrived in a taxi to meet his victim at Acalima, where most of the students’ dormitories are located.

Unfortunately for him, just as he was about to engage his victim, his ambush-planning pals rushed on him.

To avoid the anger of the outraged students, Emmanuel ran to his heels and entered one of the adjacent hostels, locking himself in one of the bathrooms.

“I paid him over GH500, but he never returned my phone.” “He was able to figure out my mother’s contact information and grabbed money from her,” a victim explained.

He was eventually rescued by school security and another police officer, and taken to the police station.

