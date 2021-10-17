- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Tuface Idibia and his wife, Annie Macaulay were on Saturday night spotted together at a party in Abuja, Nigeria.

Their outing comes a few days after the family of Tuface declared his baby mama Pero Adeniyi as the “first wife” which led to the singer releasing a video of himself and his official wife, Annie.

It would be recalled that a few months back Annie lost her cool and called out her husband for sleeping under the same roof with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi – while on a visit to see the kids he shares with her.

She subsequently went berserk again after she learned that Tuface had jetted off to the United States to be with his baby mama due to her exhibition of violent tendencies at home.

A voice note that went viral captured Annie Idibia pouring her heart out in anguish and vowing to show the world the wrath of an angry woman she’s at the moment.

In the leaked audio, you could hear Annie screaming on top of her voice and vowing to destroy everything in their home out of rage.

Apparently, there’s some sort of calm at sea as the singer is now spending more time with his wife.