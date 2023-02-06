President Nana Akufo-Addo has condoled the governments and people of Turkey and Syria on behalf of Ghana following a huge earthquake on Monday.

The tragic incident has reportedly claimed more than 2,000 lives, with many more believed to be trapped under rubble as search and rescue efforts get underway.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United star Christian Atsu is amongst those caught in the disaster in Turkey, according to reports.

The president put out a statement on Twitter Monday and said Ghanaians will keep praying for their compatriot and former Black Stars winger Christian Atsu that he’s found safe and sound.

May their souls rest in perfect peace. Our hearts and prayers go out to the survivors, and we pray that our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, is found safe and sound. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/7GOtpYyKAI — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) February 6, 2023

The 31-year-old Ghanaian joined Hatayspor last summer, and the club’s Sporting Director Taner Savut is also thought to be trapped.

Several members of his new team had to be rescued after the earthquake and Atsu is now reported to be amongst those still missing.