type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleTutu was poisoned not a spiritual attack -Prophet Adu Boahen
Lifestyle

Tutu was poisoned not a spiritual attack -Prophet Adu Boahen

By Lizbeth Brown
Pastor Adu Boahen talking
- Advertisement -

Angel FM presenter and pastor, Prophet Adu Boahen has refuted claims that Kumawood actor Osei Tutu was under spiritual attack that led to his death.

The man of God alleged that Tutu was not killed by a ‘juju’ attack as claimed by his mother but was rather involved in a drug business.

According to Adu Boahen, Tutu was arrested some years ago and was injected with a drug which poisoned his system and led to his death.

He explained that his death was not a spiritual attack by his Kumawood colleagues but was poisoned by a white man in jail.

This comes after Tutu’s mother granted an exclusive interview with GhPage TV where she revealed that nine needles were removed from his throat.

ALSO READ: Osei told me his colleagues in the industry are behind his sickness -Late actor’s mother speaks

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

According to Tutu’s mother, her son was bedridden for two weeks and before he gave up the ghost, he informed his mother that some people in the movie industry are behind his illness.

On 17th May 2021, the death was reported of a popular Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu after battling a short illness.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 20, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.7 ° F
    84.7 °
    84.7 °
    67 %
    2.4mph
    94 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News