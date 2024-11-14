GhPageNewsTV personality Tima Kumkum shares adorable baby bump pictures to announce baby...
TV personality Tima Kumkum shares adorable baby bump pictures to announce baby No.3

By Armani Brooklyn
Tima Kumkum
Tima Kumkum

Ghanaian television personality Tima Kumkum has announced the birth of her third child with a heartwarming series of baby bump photos.

Sharing her joy on social media, Tima was seen in an elegant all-white ensemble, joined by her husband as they embraced their growing family.

- GhPage
Tima Kumkum

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded the comments section to shower her with congratulations and excitement for this new chapter in her life.

Tima’s celebratory post has since taken social media by storm, highlighting her joy and gratitude for becoming a mother once again.

