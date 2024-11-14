TV personality Tima Kumkum shares adorable baby bump pictures to announce baby No.3

Ghanaian television personality Tima Kumkum has announced the birth of her third child with a heartwarming series of baby bump photos.

Sharing her joy on social media, Tima was seen in an elegant all-white ensemble, joined by her husband as they embraced their growing family.

READ ALSO: I spent over $35,000 on our wedding – Husband weeps after finding wife in Baltazar’s atopa videos

Tima Kumkum

Fans and well-wishers have since flooded the comments section to shower her with congratulations and excitement for this new chapter in her life.

Tima’s celebratory post has since taken social media by storm, highlighting her joy and gratitude for becoming a mother once again.

READ ALSO: Pastor chops lady on the pulpit and impregnates her in the process

READ ALSO: GH lady cries as guy in Nsawam prison scams her over GHS 30K