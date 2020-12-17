type here...
TV3 were getting their election results figures from the NPP- Bridget Otoo exposes

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Freelance journalist Bridget Otoo has questioned TV3’s election results projections as she claimed that their figures were given them by the NPP.

Bridget took a swipe at her former employers stating that the figures they presented in projecting a win for Nana Akuffo Addo were from the NPP.

According to her, these figures were not gotten from their reporters on the grounds but were taken from members of the NPP.

She indicated that the managers of TV3 compromised their professionalism just to be the first to declare the NPP winners of the polls.

Bridget added that the NPP fed TV3 with figures which didn’t reflect the actual outcome from the various collation centers.

She apportioned no blame to presenter Alfred Ocansey since he was only being told what to do by his producers.

Meanwhile, the NDC is still standing on its decision to reject the election results as declared by the Electoral Commission on the basis of rigging.

Source:GHPAGE

