TV3 journalist beaten mercilessly by security personnel for allegedly photographing them 

By Albert
Eric Nana Gyetuah, a TV3 journalist with Connect FM in Takoradi, was allegedly manhandled by police in the Western Region.

Officers accused the “Morning Show Producer” of photographing them illegally at the God Is Love Chop Bar in Sekondi-Takoradi last Thursday.

Nana Gyetuah had gone to the eatery for lunch, but he was taken away in a police van after the altercation.

With a swollen face, he returned. The problem has been reported, and an investigation is underway.

The incident occurs just weeks after Connect FM’s morning show host, Emmanuel Paa Kwesi Simpson, was apprehended by authorities in connection with a kidnapping narrative that was later shown to be a fraud.

The Takoradi High Court is hearing the case.

On Monday, February 7, General Manager of Connect FM Ransford Osei Asare told Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s New Day that they are unaffected by the incidents and will continue to serve their listeners in order to maintain their position as the region’s number one radio station.

“We will not be rocked,” he stated emphatically.

