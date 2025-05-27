type here...
Politics

TV3 should not try to get close to us- NPP threatens

By Mzta Churchill

The NPP has threatened to throw away the microphone of TV3 away should they try to get close to them.

Chairman Buga of the NPP via an interview at the premises of the EOCO stated that the NPP has nothing to do with TV3.

According to him, they have issue with TV3, hence, TV3 shouldn’t try to get close to them.

This comes after TV3 tried to interview the bigwigs of the NPP following the arrest of Chairman Wontumi by EOCO.

They claim the NPP has boycotted TV3, hence, they should not get close to them.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

You will hear from us- Nana B threatens President Mahama over EOCO arresting Chairman Wontumi

Just In: Chairman Wontumi reportedly arrested by EOCO

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Tuesday, May 27, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women

TikToker Amaya caught cheating on her husband

Amaya and Steve

You will pay 2500 Cedis instantly if we catch you- DVLA boss threatens

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped by his wife

Macron getting slapped by his wife Brigitte.
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways