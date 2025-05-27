TV3 should not try to get close to us- NPP threatens

The NPP has threatened to throw away the microphone of TV3 away should they try to get close to them.

Chairman Buga of the NPP via an interview at the premises of the EOCO stated that the NPP has nothing to do with TV3.

According to him, they have issue with TV3, hence, TV3 shouldn’t try to get close to them.

This comes after TV3 tried to interview the bigwigs of the NPP following the arrest of Chairman Wontumi by EOCO.

They claim the NPP has boycotted TV3, hence, they should not get close to them.