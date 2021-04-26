TV3 took advantage of Abena Korkor and dumped her – Afia Schwar

- Advertisement -

Self-styled human rights activist and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has fired the management of TV3 for taking advantage of Abena Korkor and dumping her.

She expressed her disdain in the firm for sacking the Abena Korkor even though they knew she was a mentally unstable lady -suffering from bipolar-.

The Management of TV3 a few weeks ago sacked it’s former employee Abena Korkor for posting semi unclad photos on social media.

READ ALSO: I’m no longer with TV3 – Abena Korkor Addo

According to her, TV3 should have known better before firing the socialite and mental health advocate because they (TV3, a subsidiary of Media General) knew very well she shares her unclad videos and photos on social media.

The mother of twins further said she feels very bad for the former TV3 presenter because she is also a woman and having gone through similar instance she knows how it feels.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor goes completely unclothed in latest photo on social media

Unhappy about how some female workers at TV3 reacted to the matter, Afia Schwar blasted them for childishly unfollowing Abena Korkor over this issue.

Afia asked for proper amelioration from the Management of TV3 and asked them to support women empowerment. She made these comments in an interview with Nkokonsah’s Eugene Osafo.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor puts her raw big thighs on display in new video