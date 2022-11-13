TV3’s Portia Gabor wins GJA Journalist of the Year [Winners]

Portia Gabor is the 2021 GJA Journalist of the Year.
At the 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Night, which was hosted at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, she was presented with the honour.
The TV news production “Beggars Paradise” starring Portia Gabor, which aired on TV3 during the year under review, was named the best.
With her article titled “Health for Wealth,” she was also named the Health Journalist of the Year.
As she accepted her award, she paid eloquent tribute to Ghana’s journalists who had set the bar high, particularly the journalist she worked with.
Professor Ernest Aryeetey, a former vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, presided at the 26th GJA Awards Night.
Walking the Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role of the Media is the theme of the 26th GJA Awards.
Several dignitaries attended the occasion, including Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC) Yonny Kulendi and US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E. Palmer.
Check out list of winners at GJA Awards 2022
GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year
- Portia Gabor (TV3)
Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist Award
- Emmanuel Koranteng (JoyNews)
Female Journalist of the Year
- Francisca Enchill (JoyNews/Freelance)
Special Award by GJA President
- James Nortey (GJA Staff at the Ghana International Press Centre)
Best TV Programme in English
- Newsfile (Joy News/Joy FM)
Best TV/Radio Programme in Ga
- Obonu FM
Best TV/Radio Programme in Akan
- Di Asa (Atinka TV)
Road safety
- Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules
Tourism
- Beatrice Senaju (GBC) – Bomfobiri wildlife sanctuary, beauty in the wild
Disability
- Samuel Amoh (Adom TV) – Rejected over elephantiasis – the story of Aziz Entsie
Gender
- Benedicta A. Gyimah (Ghanaian Times) – Cost of pesticides
Agriculture
- Richard Kwadwo Nyarko (Joy News) – When the last fish is caught
Health
- Portia Gabor (TV3) – Wealth for health
Environment and Science
- Godwin Asediba (GHOne TV) – Sanitation crisis in public toilets
Business and Economics
- Daryl Kwawu (Joy News) – The unemployment challenge
Photo Journalism
- Geoffrey Buta (Ghanaian Times) – Five-hour downpour destruction
Investigative Journalism
- Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance ) – Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals
Education
- Joseph Armstrong Alorgbey (TV3) – Contractor fails to hand over school block to
- Sports
- Juliet Bawuah (TV3) – Rugby at the beach
Best in Democracy Reporting
- Seth J. Bokpe (Fourth Estate) – Testing the RTI Law
Documentary (TV)
- Solomon Joojo Cobinna (Joy News) – Searching for the witch hunters
Features (Online)
- Albert Oppong Mensah (GNA) – COP26: Why Ghana’s still voice
Features (Radio)
- Mavis Ofei Akyeampong – Frontline workers
Features (TV)
- Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV) – Highway Robbery in the far east of the Bono East Region
Features (Print)
- Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed
- News Reporting (Online)
- Emmanuel Bonney (Graphic Online) – Invasion of street beggars in Accra
News Reporting (Radio)
Ridwan K. Osman (EIB Network) –
News Reporting (Television)
- Portia Gabor (TV3) – Beggar’s Paradise
News Reporting (Print)
- Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic) – Covid-19 Protocol missing at Kotoka International Airport