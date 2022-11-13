TV3’s Portia Gabor wins GJA Journalist of the Year [Winners]

type here...
TV3's Portia Gabor wins GJA Journalist of the Year


Portia Gabor is the 2021 GJA Journalist of the Year.

At the 26th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards Night, which was hosted at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, she was presented with the honour.

The TV news production “Beggars Paradise” starring Portia Gabor, which aired on TV3 during the year under review, was named the best.

With her article titled “Health for Wealth,” she was also named the Health Journalist of the Year.



As she accepted her award, she paid eloquent tribute to Ghana’s journalists who had set the bar high, particularly the journalist she worked with.

Professor Ernest Aryeetey, a former vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, presided at the 26th GJA Awards Night.

Walking the Path Towards Ghana’s Economic Recovery: The Role of the Media is the theme of the 26th GJA Awards.

Several dignitaries attended the occasion, including Justice of the Supreme Court (JSC) Yonny Kulendi and US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia E. Palmer.

Check out list of winners at GJA Awards 2022

GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year

  • Portia Gabor (TV3)

Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist Award

  • Emmanuel Koranteng (JoyNews)

Female Journalist of the Year

  • Francisca Enchill (JoyNews/Freelance)

Special Award by GJA President

  • James Nortey (GJA Staff at the Ghana International Press Centre)

Best TV Programme in English

  • Newsfile (Joy News/Joy FM)

Best TV/Radio Programme in Ga

  • Obonu FM

Best TV/Radio Programme in Akan

  • Di Asa (Atinka TV)

Road safety

  • Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules

Tourism

  • Beatrice Senaju (GBC) – Bomfobiri wildlife sanctuary, beauty in the wild

Disability

  • Samuel Amoh (Adom TV) – Rejected over elephantiasis – the story of Aziz Entsie

Gender

  • Benedicta A. Gyimah (Ghanaian Times) – Cost of pesticides

Agriculture

  • Richard Kwadwo Nyarko (Joy News) – When the last fish is caught

Health

  • Portia Gabor (TV3) – Wealth for health

Environment and Science

  • Godwin Asediba (GHOne TV) – Sanitation crisis in public toilets

Business and Economics

  • Daryl Kwawu (Joy News) – The unemployment challenge

Photo Journalism

  • Geoffrey Buta (Ghanaian Times) – Five-hour downpour destruction

Investigative Journalism

  • Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance ) – Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals

Education

  • Joseph Armstrong Alorgbey (TV3) – Contractor fails to hand over school block to
  • Sports
  • Juliet Bawuah (TV3) – Rugby at the beach

Best in Democracy Reporting

  • Seth J. Bokpe (Fourth Estate) –  Testing the RTI Law

Documentary (TV)

  •  Solomon Joojo Cobinna (Joy News) – Searching for the witch hunters

 Features (Online)

  • Albert Oppong Mensah (GNA)  – COP26: Why Ghana’s still voice 

Features (Radio)

  • Mavis Ofei Akyeampong –  Frontline workers

Features (TV) 

  • Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV) – Highway Robbery in the far east of the Bono East Region

Features (Print)

  • Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed
  • News Reporting (Online)
  • Emmanuel Bonney (Graphic Online) –  Invasion of street beggars in Accra

News Reporting (Radio)

Ridwan K. Osman (EIB Network) –

News Reporting (Television)

  • Portia Gabor (TV3) –  Beggar’s Paradise

News Reporting (Print)

  • Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic) – Covid-19 Protocol missing at Kotoka International Airport

