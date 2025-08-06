type here...
Tweet of Shatta Wale bragging about his now identified stolen Lamborghini

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale Lamborghini

A few hours ago, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confirmed the seizure of a luxury Lamborghini Urus SUV from popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale.

The vehicle is said to be linked to convicted Ghanaian-American fraudster Nana Kwabena Amuah, also known as Philip Osei Tutu.

The high-end vehicle, which was in the possession of Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale at the time of the seizure, was reportedly acquired using proceeds from Amuah’s multi-million-dollar romance and business email compromise schemes in the United States.

In a statement, EOCO revealed that the confiscation followed a formal request from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice, which had identified the vehicle as an asset purchased with funds obtained through fraud.

EOCO said Shatta Wale, who was present when its officials visited his residence, initially resisted efforts to take the vehicle.

However, he later complied and voluntarily handed over the keys after learning the true nature of the matter.

EOCO’s statement clarifies that the agency acted within its legal mandate under Ghana’s Proceeds of Crime Act.

Amidst the saga, a 2024 tweet of Shatta Wale bragging about his now-identified stolen car has resurfaced on social media.

In the tweet, Shatta Wale shared a picture of the stolen car with the caption; “What expensive car do you think I shd add to my Lambo ? Please help me out guys”

- GhPage
