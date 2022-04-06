type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTwene Jonas advises Ghanaians to boycott Momo
Entertainment

Twene Jonas advises Ghanaians to boycott Momo

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas blasts Nana Addo for passing E-Levy
- Advertisement -

Just two days ago, NDC’s Hon. Ablakwa asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has returned to his Saudi sultan lifestyle by hiring private jets for his visit to the US.

Many Ghanaians took to the internet to blast Nana Addo for being insensitive and blowing money on useless things despite the hardships in the country.

Twene Jonas is amongst the many people who are very angry with Nana Addo for spending huge sums of taxpayers’ monies on his extravagant lifestyle.

In a Facebook post that has been spotted on Twene Jonas’ wall, he entreated all Momo users to withdraw all their monies in their wallets because Nana Addo will use all the proceeds from the E-Levy to bath in the sky.

Twene Jonas wrote;

Koo Biibini has a cocoa farm but has never tasted this quality chocolate before. Right now everyone must withdraw all their money from mobile money before Akufo Addo use it to bath in the sky! Only stupid people will pay E-LEVY. Glass Nkoaa  Didi free We run the city The system is working 24/7

Meanwhile, Bank Of Ghana has revealed that the trend of Mobile Money transactions in the country has declined apparently due to the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 6, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    84.7 ° F
    84.7 °
    84.7 °
    73 %
    2.7mph
    92 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News