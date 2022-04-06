- Advertisement -

Just two days ago, NDC’s Hon. Ablakwa asserted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has returned to his Saudi sultan lifestyle by hiring private jets for his visit to the US.

Many Ghanaians took to the internet to blast Nana Addo for being insensitive and blowing money on useless things despite the hardships in the country.

Twene Jonas is amongst the many people who are very angry with Nana Addo for spending huge sums of taxpayers’ monies on his extravagant lifestyle.

In a Facebook post that has been spotted on Twene Jonas’ wall, he entreated all Momo users to withdraw all their monies in their wallets because Nana Addo will use all the proceeds from the E-Levy to bath in the sky.

Twene Jonas wrote;

Koo Biibini has a cocoa farm but has never tasted this quality chocolate before. Right now everyone must withdraw all their money from mobile money before Akufo Addo use it to bath in the sky! Only stupid people will pay E-LEVY. Glass Nkoaa Didi free We run the city The system is working 24/7

Meanwhile, Bank Of Ghana has revealed that the trend of Mobile Money transactions in the country has declined apparently due to the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill.