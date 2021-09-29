- Advertisement -

Social media sensation Twene Jonas has allegedly gone missing in the United States where he resides and works, close friend Saydadon has disclosed.

The claim comes exactly one week ago after Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Adorye alleged that Twene Jonas has been sacked from work and evicted from his home.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) member in a video that surfaced on September 22, 2021, said Twene Jonas has gone into hiding as he’s wanted by US authorities for deportation on grounds of not having legit immigration papers.

Moments after the clip went viral, Jonas resurfaced on social media to flaunt a new iPhone 13 Pro Max to proved that hes’ still “living a good life in Heaven on earth.”

But it seems the development has taken a different twist as Jonas’ bosom friend Saydadon has cried out over his sudden disappearance.

According to Saydadon, he has always been in touch with Jonas, who has been very critical about the Akufo Addo-led administration, until recently when all efforts to reach him have proven futile.

Taking to social media, the African-American called out the NPP to, as a matter of urgency produce Jonas because he believes they are behind his disappearance.

Saydadon gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the leaders of the party to come out and confirm whether or not Jonas has been arrested.

He further threatened to storm Ghana and search for Jonas if the NPP fails to open up about Jonas’ whereabouts.

Watch the video below.