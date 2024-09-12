US-based Ghanaian social media influencer Twene Jonas has directed his radar on musician Medikal after it was alleged that he was one of the people to have slept with Funny Face’s baby mama.

Earlier this week, rapper Medikal name has been on the lips of Funny Face with the comedian even threatening to kill the rapper and blame it on mental depression.

Medikal came out later to deny the allegation levelled against him and asked Funny Face to be grateful if he had indeed slept with his baby mama.

But Twene Jonas who doesn’t care about Medikal’s response has decided to attack him in his latest warm-up video.

According to him, how can Medikal call or describe himself as a friend of Funny Face when he is sleeping with his girlfriend?

He went on to say that, sleeping with your friend’s girlfriend is a bad thing to do because it’s the same as sleeping with the wife of your friend whether they are officially married or not.

Watch the video below: