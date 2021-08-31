Twene Jonas blasts Chief Imam for donating 50K towards the building of National Cathedral

- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian social media sensation Twene Jonas has lambasted National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for contributing 50k towards the building of the National Cathedral.

Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam reportedly donated GHC50,000 in support of the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

The Chief Imam made the donation Thursday (August 26, 2021) when the board of trustees for the National Cathedral project paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

Twene Jonas in one of his recent videos shared online said he does not understand the action of the National Chief Imam when that huge sum of money could have benefitted the Zongo community better.

Jonas stated that the Zongo communities across the country are underdeveloped and lacks many facilities. Therefore the 50k donated by Imam could have catered for their needs but he did otherwise.

Twene Jonas continued in the video that this is just a showcase of how the Chief Imam is careless even about his own thus the Zongo Community.

