Self-made youth president, Twene Jonas has mercilessly descended on Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia for passing the treacherous and wicked E-levy that has strongly been opposed by 90% of Ghanaians.

The infamous decision to pass the controversial E-levy was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Hence President Nana Addo is expected to assent to the bill in the few weeks or probably days ahead.

Although many Ghanaians have cried their eyes out for the government to reconsider its stance on the passage of the E-levy but it appears they are bent on making it a reality by hook or crook.

Fearless and daredevil Twene Jonas who is noted for pushing sense into the heads of our stomach politicians has shared a new video of himself seriously blasting Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia.

Recall that when NPP was in opposition, they criticized John Mahama for extremely taxing poor citizens yet they are doing worse after getting power.

Even dogs have more humane and have empathy than the current crop of people holding important positions in the country.

Very insensitive and wicked bunch of people who care less about the plight of the poor and ordinary Ghanaian citizens.