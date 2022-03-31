type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTwene Jonas blasts Nana Addo for passing the E-Levy
Entertainment

Twene Jonas blasts Nana Addo for passing the E-Levy

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas blasts Nana Addo for passing E-Levy
- Advertisement -

Self-made youth president, Twene Jonas has mercilessly descended on Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia for passing the treacherous and wicked E-levy that has strongly been opposed by 90% of Ghanaians.

The infamous decision to pass the controversial E-levy was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Hence President Nana Addo is expected to assent to the bill in the few weeks or probably days ahead.

Although many Ghanaians have cried their eyes out for the government to reconsider its stance on the passage of the E-levy but it appears they are bent on making it a reality by hook or crook.

Fearless and daredevil Twene Jonas who is noted for pushing sense into the heads of our stomach politicians has shared a new video of himself seriously blasting Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia.

Recall that when NPP was in opposition, they criticized John Mahama for extremely taxing poor citizens yet they are doing worse after getting power.

Even dogs have more humane and have empathy than the current crop of people holding important positions in the country.

Very insensitive and wicked bunch of people who care less about the plight of the poor and ordinary Ghanaian citizens.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 31, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.2 ° F
    85.2 °
    85.2 °
    70 %
    2.5mph
    56 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News