US-based social media commentator Twene Jonas has lashed out heavily at the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and prophetic ministry Prophet Badu Kobi.

It would be remembered that last week was one of the best weekends for football lovers because of the finals of 2020 Copa America and 2020 Euro.

Prophete Badu Kobi who is known for predicting some instances decided to prophesy about the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil where he revealed that God told him Brazil was going to win the match hands down.

Fast forward after the match, Argentina won the match which simply means that his prediction didn’t come through.

Yesterday during his church service, he once again predicted that England was also going to win the Euros but at the end of the match Italy emerged as winners of the cup.

Following this, a lot of Ghanaians have blasted him saying he should stop prophesying because he is just telling lies.

Twene Jonas who is always insulting leaders has joined the many and called on people to take the preacher to Ankaful mental hospital because he has a mental problem.

In other news, Captain Smart on his morning show on Onua TV/FM today also trolled him for his false prophecy.