Twene Jonas campaigns against Kennedy Agyapong
News

Twene Jonas campaigns against Kennedy Agyapong

By Armani Brooklyn
Twene Jonas campaigns against Kennedy Agyapong
Twene Jonas campaigns against Kennedy Agyapong
Twene Jonas has started an early campaign against Kennedy Agyapomg’s presidential ambition.

The political critic and social media commentator has advised Ghanaians not to vote for the NPP firebrand even if he manages to merge as NPP’s presidential flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

READ ALSO: IMF Bailout: “We have handed power to NDC, I’m so sad – Kennedy Agyapong

According to Twene Jonas in a new video, Kennedy Agypong is part of Akufo-Addo’s failed government hence he has nothing better to offer Ghanaians.

He later opined in the latter part of the video that only a mentally unstable person will vote for Kennedy Agyapong because he will lavish all of the country’s resources on his women.

Twene Jonas who has been a thorn in the flesh for the ruling NPP party since Adam also advised Nana Addo to seek the counsel of former President Kuffour because he has woefully failed and needs the coaching of him.

READ ALSO: Politicians sponsored your house – Twene Jonas attacks Jackie Appiah

Watch the video below to know more…

“I’ll never receive salary as the president if voted into power” – Kennedy Agyapong

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has made his first promise as he strives for Ghanaians to massively vote for him to succeed Nana Akufo Addo after December 7th 2024 general elections.

According to Kennedy Agyapong during an exclusive interview on Suncity FM, he will forfeit his salary and other benefits associated with the office of the president.

As claimed by Kennedy Agyapong, he will convert his salary into an education support fund for the less privileged people in the country.

“When I come, I won’t take salaries or any pegs. I will convert my benefits into scholarships for poor people to go to the university. I’ve a lot of jobs so I won’t rely on public funds. My companies will take care of me. I won’t rely on public funds.

“I will establish presidential scholarship to make sure poor but brilliant people get access to schools. My net salary will be used to sponsor children” READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

